Biden says McAuliffe will win 'tight' Virginia race for governor

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he thinks fellow Democrat Terry McAuliffe will be elected governor of Virginia, as voters cast their ballots in what he said will be a "tight race."

"We all knew from the beginning it's gonna be tight race," Biden said, anticipating a result could come late in the night and be driven by how well the party did in getting voters to the polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)