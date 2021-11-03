Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Former Colombia drug kingpin pleads guilty to trafficking, terrorist support

A man once considered Colombia's most wanted drug lord pleaded guilty on Tuesday to U.S. charges of narcotics distribution and supporting a terrorist group as part of a billion-dollar cocaine empire. U.S. authorities said Daniel Rendon Herrera, 56, accepted responsibility for trafficking at least 73,645 kilograms (81 tons) of cocaine that spread addiction and death in his home country and the United States.

Vigilante killer or scared kid? Two pictures of Rittenhouse at Wisconsin trial

Jurors heard two very different portrayals of U.S. teenager Kyle Rittenhouse on Tuesday as prosecutors described him as a vigilante who killed two protesters and defense attorneys depicted him as a scared kid who protected himself from a mob. Rittenhouse, 18, has been charged with killing two protesters and wounding a third with a semi-automatic rifle during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, over the police shooting of a Black man on Aug. 25, 2020. Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty to homicide and attempted homicide charges.

U.S. CDC advisers recommend COVID-19 vaccine for young children

Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday unanimously supported broad use of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11, with shots potentially going into young arms as soon as Wednesday. They said the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks of the vaccine. Much of their discussion stemmed from rare cases of heart inflammation that have been linked to the vaccine, particularly young men.

U.S. judge orders continued pretrial detention for accused Jan. 6 rioter 'King James'

A federal judge on Tuesday ordered continued pretrial detention for a former U.S. Marine facing multiple felony charges related to his allegedly violent conduct, including throwing a pole at police, during the Jan. 6. U.S. Capitol riot.

Beryl Howell, chief U.S. District judge in Washington, told Arizona resident James McGrew, 39, that the "weight of evidence is strong and merits pretrial detention."

Headlining U.S. elections, Virginia governor's race is a dead heat

Virginians voted on Tuesday in an extremely close race for governor that could signal whether Republicans or Democrats will have an advantage in U.S. congressional elections next year. Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a party fixture who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, has seen his lead over Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin in opinion polls evaporate in recent weeks.

U.S. civil rights leader Jesse Jackson released from hospital

U.S. civil rights leader Jesse Jackson, who has Parkinson's disease, left the hospital on Tuesday after falling and hitting his head the day before at Howard University. The 80-year-old reverend said in a video that he was grateful to the staff at the historically Black university's hospital in Washington, D.C.

COVID-19 still rages, but some U.S. states reject federal funds to help

As the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic burns through the rural U.S. state of Idaho, health officials say they don’t have enough tests to track the disease’s spread or sufficient medical workers to help the sick. It’s not for want of funding.

U.S. Republican senators bring defense bill into social spending debate

Republican U.S. senators on Tuesday called for a Senate vote on the National Defense Authorization Act, saying the nearly $780 billion national security policy bill was delayed by Democrats' focus on issues like social programs and climate change. The NDAA is closely watched by a broad swath of industry and other interests, as it determines everything from how many ships are bought to soldiers' pay and how to address geopolitical threats.

U.S. Supreme Court weighs free-speech fight over Texas college censure

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared skeptical that a Texas community college violated the free speech rights of a former member of its board of trustees by censuring him for "reprehensible" behavior during his stormy tenure. The justices heard nearly 90 minutes of oral arguments in Houston Community College's appeal of a lower court decision to revive a lawsuit by David Wilson that claimed that the school's censure - a formal act of discipline - violated the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment protection from government abridgement of free speech.

U.S. Congressional Democrats, Biden reach deal on drug prices

Congressional Democrats and the White House reached an agreement on a plan to lower prescription drug prices on Tuesday, U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said. "I'm pleased to announce that an agreement has been reached to lower prescription drug prices for seniors and families in the Build Back Better legislation," Schumer told reporters.

