Left Menu

Democrat Brown wins U.S. House election in Ohio -media projections

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-11-2021 05:36 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 05:36 IST
Democrat Brown wins U.S. House election in Ohio -media projections
  • Country:
  • United States

Democrat Shontel Brown defeated Republican Laverne Gore in a special election for Ohio's 11th Congressional District to fill a seat that Democrat Marcia Fudge vacated in March to join the Biden administration, MSNBC and the Washington Post projected on Tuesday.

The district includes much of Cleveland and voted overwhelmingly Democratic in the 2020 presidential election. Brown is currently a member of Ohio's Cuyahoga County Council.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States
4
Indian astronomers find new method to study atmosphere of extrasolar planets

Indian astronomers find new method to study atmosphere of extrasolar planets

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021