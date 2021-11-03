Left Menu

American lawmaker remembers victims of 1984 Sikh massacre

A US lawmaker has remembered the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in India, calling for justice and accountability for the families affected by the massacre. The violence that lasted three days resulted in thousands upon thousands of casualties in the Sikh community.

A US lawmaker has remembered the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in India, calling for justice and accountability for the families affected by the massacre. ''Madam Speaker, I rise to recognise the November 1984, anti-Sikh riots in India, also known as the Sikh massacre,'' Congressman from Pennsylvania, Brendan Boyle said on the floor of the US House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The anti-Sikh riots had broken out after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi on 31 October, 1984 by her two Sikh bodyguards.

Boyle said today there are more than half-a-million Sikhs in the United States, who began coming here 130 years ago.

''The massacre against the Sikhs began in the capital territory of Delhi and a number of other Indian cities on November 1, 1984, following the assassination of Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi,'' he said.

''The first Sikh life was taken early that morning. The violence that lasted three days resulted in thousands upon thousands of casualties in the Sikh community. In the aftermath of the massacre, it was reported that nearly 20,000 were forced to flee, leading to countless displaced people,'' Boyle said.

''Madam Speaker, remembering the Sikh massacre is a pivotal and historic step in the fight for justice and accountability for the families of all those victims,'' said the Congressman.

