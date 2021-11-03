Left Menu

Use of inflation issue by Congress caused BJP's defeat but it's a global problem: Himachal CM on bypoll results

Following the announcement of bypolls results, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said Congress used inflation as a weapon against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which led to the party's loss in the byelections in the state, but it is in fact a global problem.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Following the announcement of bypolls results, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said Congress used inflation as a weapon against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which led to the party's loss in the byelections in the state, but it is in fact a global problem. "Congress used inflation as a weapon. It was an issue in this bye-election. But inflation is a global issue, not a local one...All these things led to our loss," the chief minister said.

Thakur said that he humbly accepts the verdict given by people in bypolls. "I humbly accept the verdict given by the people in by-elections. The results were not as per expectations. The BJP lost Mandi Parliamentary seat with a narrow margin," he added.

BJP faced a setback in Himachal Pradesh, as the Congress party won three Assembly seats that went to bypolls on October 30. Congress also won the Mandi Parliamentary constituency. (ANI)

