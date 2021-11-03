Left Menu

MP by-polls: Shivraj Singh Chouhan lauds BJP's victory in Congress stronghold Jobat, Prithvipur seats

Lauding Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in by-polls from Congress stronghold Jobat and Prithvipur assembly seats Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday called it a 'miracle'.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 03-11-2021 08:59 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 08:59 IST
MP by-polls: Shivraj Singh Chouhan lauds BJP's victory in Congress stronghold Jobat, Prithvipur seats
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lauding Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in by-polls from Congress stronghold Jobat and Prithvipur assembly seats Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday called it a 'miracle'. Speaking to ANI, Chouhan said, "Congress had a stronghold in Jobat and Prithvipur, so our victory in these constituencies is not less than a miracle for us. Earlier in the 2018 elections, we had received only 12,000 and secured 4th position."

Chouhan further stated that BJP has regained the trust of tribal people which led to their victory in by-polls. "More than 90 per cent population in Jobat is tribal, I visited there and stayed overnight with a tribal family. While interacting with them, I figured out their difficulties and introduced a few schemes for them. We have regained their trust in BJP which led to our victory," he added.

Madhya Pradesh bypolls which took place on October 30, were concluded on Tuesday. BJP had won against the Congress party in Jobat and Prithvipur assembly seats as well as Khandwa Lok Sabha seat, however, it was defeated by Congress in Raigaon constituency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States
4
Indian astronomers find new method to study atmosphere of extrasolar planets

Indian astronomers find new method to study atmosphere of extrasolar planets

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021