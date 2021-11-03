MP by-polls: Shivraj Singh Chouhan lauds BJP's victory in Congress stronghold Jobat, Prithvipur seats
Lauding Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in by-polls from Congress stronghold Jobat and Prithvipur assembly seats Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday called it a 'miracle'. Speaking to ANI, Chouhan said, "Congress had a stronghold in Jobat and Prithvipur, so our victory in these constituencies is not less than a miracle for us. Earlier in the 2018 elections, we had received only 12,000 and secured 4th position."
Chouhan further stated that BJP has regained the trust of tribal people which led to their victory in by-polls. "More than 90 per cent population in Jobat is tribal, I visited there and stayed overnight with a tribal family. While interacting with them, I figured out their difficulties and introduced a few schemes for them. We have regained their trust in BJP which led to our victory," he added.
Madhya Pradesh bypolls which took place on October 30, were concluded on Tuesday. BJP had won against the Congress party in Jobat and Prithvipur assembly seats as well as Khandwa Lok Sabha seat, however, it was defeated by Congress in Raigaon constituency. (ANI)
