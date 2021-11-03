Left Menu

Rahul slams govt over price rise issue

I wish the Modi government had a sensitive heart for the public, Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.Gandhi and the Congress have been extremely critical of the government over the rise in fuel prices.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 11:43 IST
Rahul slams govt over price rise issue
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the Centre over price rise amid Diwali celebrations and said he wished that the Modi government had a sensitive heart for the people.

''It is Diwali. Prices are at their peak. It's not a matter of sarcasm. I wish the Modi government had a sensitive heart for the public,'' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Gandhi and the Congress have been extremely critical of the government over the rise in fuel prices. The opposition party has accused the government of extortion in the name of taxes on petrol and diesel.

It has also charged the government with ''profiteering'' from fuel tax and ''fleecing'' the common people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021