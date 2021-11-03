Left Menu

Celebrate Diwali with needy families: CM Yogi's appeal to public representatives, govt employees

All these public representatives and employees should adopt such families and light the lamp in those houses too and deliver the sweets of Diwali to them, the CM said in his message.May this festival of Diwali be very auspicious for the people of the state.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-11-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 12:42 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. [Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday appealed to all public representatives, including MPs-MLAs, and government employees to share the joy of Diwali with the poor and deprived people of the state.

The chief minister, while congratulating the people of the state on Diwali, appealed to the over eight lakh public represenatives including MPs, MLAs, mayors Block Heads, village heads and lakhs of state government employees to adopt a poor and deprived family and share the happiness of Diwali with them.

''If you are determined, then the festival of Diwali can be celebrated with enthusiasm in every poor and underprivileged house in the state. All these public representatives and employees should adopt such families and light the lamp in those houses too and deliver the sweets of Diwali to them,'' the CM said in his message.

''May this festival of Diwali be very auspicious for the people of the state. May the blessings of Lord Ram be with you all,'' he said.

