PM Modi expected to visit Bhopal to attend mega tribal convention on Nov 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Bhopal on November 15 to participate in a mega tribal convention on the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda and dedicate the newly developed world-class Habibganj railway station to the public, the Madhya Pradesh government said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 03-11-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 12:57 IST
PM Modi expected to visit Bhopal to attend mega tribal convention on Nov 15
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Chouhan directed officials to highlight the culture, tradition and life values of tribals during the convention. An exhibition of products prepared by tribal self-help groups will also be organised during the event, the state government said in a statement issued late Tuesday night. A short film about facilities available at the Habibganj railway station will also be shown during the PM's visit, it said. Chouhan had earlier announced that November 15 will be observed as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' every year to mark the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda.

Chouhan directed officials to highlight the culture, tradition and life values of tribals during the convention. An exhibition of products prepared by tribal self-help groups will also be organised during the event, the state government said in a statement issued late Tuesday night. A short film about facilities available at the Habibganj railway station will also be shown during the PM's visit, it said. Chouhan had earlier announced that November 15 will be observed as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' every year to mark the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda.

