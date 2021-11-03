Sudan's ousted PM Hamdok agrees to return and lead government- Al Arabiya TV

Sudan's ousted prime minister, Abdalla Hamdok, has agreed to return to lead a government, Saudi-owned al-Arabiya TV reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

Hamdok agreed to make the move on the condition that political detainees were released, al Hadath TV said, citing sources.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports independently.

