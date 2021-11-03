Left Menu

Sudan's ousted PM Hamdok agrees to return and lead government- Al Arabiya TV

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 03-11-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 13:09 IST
Sudan's ousted PM Hamdok agrees to return and lead government- Al Arabiya TV
Image Credit: Twitter(@Mo_IbrahimFdn)
  • Country:
  • Sudan

Sudan's ousted prime minister, Abdalla Hamdok, has agreed to return to lead a government, Saudi-owned al-Arabiya TV reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

Hamdok agreed to make the move on the condition that political detainees were released, al Hadath TV said, citing sources.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports independently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021