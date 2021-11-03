Left Menu

Oppn leaders in WB being forced to join TMC at 'sword-point': Vijaywargiya

PTI | Indore | Updated: 03-11-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 13:31 IST
Oppn leaders in WB being forced to join TMC at 'sword-point': Vijaywargiya
  • Country:
  • India

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya has claimed opposition leaders in West Bengal are being forced to join the Trinamool Congress at ''sword-point”, by implicating them in false cases, and that Islam also came to the country in a similar manner.

Vijaywargiya, who was the BJP's main strategist for the West Bengal polls held earlier this year, made the comments on Tuesday while responding to a question from reporters on a number of his party leaders switching over to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in that state.

“I am reminded of an incident that Islam entered the country at sword-point and in Bengal also, people are being forced to join the Trinamool Congress at sword-point. I feel both the incidents are similar,” the BJP leader claimed.

He further claimed that the law and order had ''totally collapsed'' in West Bengal and BJP leaders there were being implicated in false and serious cases of dacoity, murder and corruption.

“There are 20 cases going on against me alone (in West Bengal). When the government is hellbent on murdering the opposition, then how will a person live there (in West Bengal)?” he said.

Attacking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Vijaywargiya said “In the history of the country, if a name of a dictator will be written who has no faith in democracy, then Banerjee's name will figure in it.” “India's democracy is being praised the world over, but I can say it with full responsibility in my capacity as the BJP's general secretary that there is no democracy in West Bengal,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021