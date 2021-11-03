Left Menu

On Diwali eve, Punjab Governor calls for renewing resolve to strengthen forces of peace

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-11-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 14:59 IST
Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday greeted people for Diwali and called for renewing the resolve to strengthen the forces of peace.

Diwali will be celebrated on Thursday.

He also called for sustaining the higher values of human conduct for building a healthy and harmonious society.

In his message, the governor said that the festival of lights symbolises the victory of peace over conflict, good over evil, light over darkness. He also stressed on the need to lead a truthful and righteous life and bring the same in our thoughts and deeds.

Purohit appealed to the people to celebrate Diwali in the true tradition of composite culture and in an atmosphere of peace and harmony, rising above narrow considerations of caste, creed and religion.

