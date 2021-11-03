TN Guv, leaders extend Deepavali greetings

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and leaders of various political parties in the state on Wednesday extended their greetings to the public on the eve of Deepavali festival.

In his message, the Governor said, ''I extend my warmest greetings and best wishes to my brothers and sisters of Tamil Nadu and the Nation for a happy and green Deepavali.'' ''Deepavali, the festival of lights is the celebration of the perpetual power of the good and its capability to conquer all evil. It tells us that truth and virtue alone triumphs in the end,'' he said in a Raj Bhavan release.

The festival strengthens the sense of unity, goodwill and fraternity among the people of our country and inspires us to work for the service of the humanity, he added.

AIADMK top leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami conveyed their festival greetings in a jointly issued party statement.

''Let joy and happiness prevail on the occasion and wish all good health, wealth and prosperity to the people'', they said.

In his wishes, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dinakaran said, ''I extend my heartfelt Deepavali greetings to all.. May the new light that shines on this good day, pave the way for success.'' Pattali Makkal Katchi leader Anbumani Ramadoss and leaders of Indian National League (INL) also greeted people on the occasion.

Deepavali will be celebrated across the country on November 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)