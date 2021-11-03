China says it will guarantee supplies of daily necessities, stabilise prices
China will guarantee supplies of daily necessities, including meat and vegetables, and stabilise their prices, state media quoted the cabinet as saying on Wednesday.
China will effectively implement fine-tuning and preemptive adjustments of policies, the cabinet was quoted as saying.
The government has told families to keep daily necessities in stock in case of emergencies, after COVID-19 outbreaks and unusually heavy rains that caused a surge in vegetable prices raised concerns about supply shortages.
