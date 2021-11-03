Holiday for govt offices, institutions in Puducherry on Nov 5

Puducherry, Nov 3 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday announced a holiday on November 5 for all offices of the territorial administration and educational institutions in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions.

A press release from the Home Department said the Lt Governor issued an order declaring the holiday on November 5, the day after Deepavali in response to the plea from the opposition leader R Siva (DMK). The holiday is not, however, covered under the Negotiable Instruments Act, the release said.

To compensate for the holiday, the offices and institutions would function on November 13.

Apart from the Lt, Governor, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Home Minister A Namassivayam, Assembly Speaker R Selvam, Ministers, the lone member from Puducherry in Rajya Sabha S Selvaganapathy, former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, leaders of political parties and the PCC president A V Subramanian were among those who greeted the people on the eve of Deepavali festival.

They said the festival of lights was an occasion to bring in prosperity, peace and happiness to the people.

