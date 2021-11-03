US Domestic News Roundup: Buffalo Mayor Brown declares re-election, Walton refuses to concede; U.S. to start giving COVID-19 vaccines to young children and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Buffalo Mayor Brown declares re-election, Walton refuses to concede

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, a Democrat who mounted a rare write-in campaign after losing his party's nomination to a socialist candidate in a shocking upset earlier this year, declared his re-election victory on Tuesday but his opponent India Walton refused to concede. Brown declared victory, claiming a fifth four-year term, and thanked his supporters after local media reported Walton had won 41% of the vote while 59% of the votes were for "write-in."

U.S. to start giving COVID-19 vaccines to young children

The United States is set to begin giving COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 5 to 11 as soon as Wednesday, with roughly 28 million school-age kids now eligible for the shots that provide protection against the illness. On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE shot for broad use in that age group after a panel of outside advisers voted in favor of it.

U.S. Senate Democrats return to voting rights with eye on filibuster

U.S. Senate Democrats will try to advance voting rights legislation in the face of overwhelming Republican opposition for a fourth time on Wednesday, amid pressure to break the deadlock by altering a key Senate rule as early as this month. The Senate is due to vote on whether to begin debate on the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would restore state voting requirements to prohibit racial discrimination that were struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2013. The vote is slated for 2:15 p.m. (1815 GMT).

U.S. Supreme Court to hear major gun rights case from New York

The U.S. Supreme Court returns to the divisive issue of gun rights on Wednesday with arguments in a challenge to New York state's limits on carrying concealed handguns in public - a case that could imperil certain firearms restrictions nationally. The justices are set to hear an appeal by two gun owners and the New York affiliate of the National Rifle Association, an influential gun rights group closely aligned with Republicans, of a lower court ruling throwing out their challenge to the state's law, enacted in 1913.

Felicia Moore, Andre Dickens advance to runoff election in Atlanta mayoral contest

Atlanta mayoral candidate Felicia Moore, the city council president, has advanced to a runoff election on Nov. 30, where her opponent will be City Council member Andre Dickens, CBS46 TV projected. In a campaign dominated by the issue of public safety, both Moore and Dickens had favored hiring more police officers to combat a rise in violent crime.

Minneapolis voters reject disbanding police in wake of George Floyd murder

Minneapolis voters decided on Tuesday not to replace their police force with a new department that would have taken a holistic approach to crime, 18 months after the murder of George Floyd in the city sparked global protests for racial justice. With all precincts reporting tallies, more than 56% of voters rejected a ballot asking residents if they wanted to create a new Department of Public Safety to take the place of the police department.

Republicans jolt Biden with Virginia win, stronger than expected New Jersey showing

Republicans pushed Democrats out of the Virginia governorship and had a far stronger-than-expected showing in heavily Democratic New Jersey on Wednesday, signaling trouble for President Joe Biden's party heading into next year's congressional elections. Republican Glenn Youngkin, a former private equity executive, claimed victory over Democratic former Governor Terry McAuliffe in Tuesday's vote after distancing himself just enough from former President Donald Trump to win back moderates who had supported Biden just a year ago.

Biden returns to sobering Virginia upset, Democrat battle in Congress

President Joe Biden returned to the United States early on Wednesday to a sobering defeat for Democrats in Virginia's gubernatorial election and increased pressure to get his social and climate spending agenda through Congress. In Virginia's closely watched election for governor on Tuesday, Republican newcomer Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe in a state Biden won by 10 points in the presidential election a year ago.

Wu becomes first woman, person of color elected as Boston mayor

Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu became the first woman and person of color to be elected mayor of Boston, after her opponent, fellow Councilor Annissa Essaibi George, conceded defeat in Tuesday's election, according to local media reports. Wu, a progressive Democrat who has a close relationship with Massachusetts U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, campaigned on liberal policies such as policing reforms, rent control and a Green New Deal for Boston. Essaibi George, herself a woman of color, presented herself as the more moderate and pragmatic choice.

Democrat Eric Adams wins New York City mayoral election

Democrat Eric Adams won New York City's mayoral race on Tuesday on promises to boost public safety and give voice to working-class residents, drawing on his experience as a police captain and as a Black man who experienced police brutality as a youth. Adams, the Brooklyn borough president since 2014, will become the city's second Black mayor after easily defeating Republican Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels civilian patrol.

