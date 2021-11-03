Left Menu

Portugal minister upbeat on growth, EU goals despite looming election

While he acknowledged there were some concerns about Portugal's instability potentially leading to delays in the arrival of EU pandemic recovery funds, the country was fully committed to meeting the milestones agreed with Brussels under the recovery plan. "We will continue to work towards meeting those goals and we are on a good track for that.

Portugal's likely snap election, after parliament rejected the minority government's 2022 budget bill last week, should not worsen economic growth prospects or change the country's commitment to fiscal responsibility, the economy minister said.

Pedro Siza Vieira told Reuters on Wednesday that "elections are probably the best way" out of the political crisis and expressed hope he would still be part of a future government. While he acknowledged there were some concerns about Portugal's instability potentially leading to delays in the arrival of EU pandemic recovery funds, the country was fully committed to meeting the milestones agreed with Brussels under the recovery plan.

"We will continue to work towards meeting those goals and we are on a good track for that. "Any future government - and I do hope I continue in office - will remain committed," he added.

He said Portugal, which has enjoyed solid growth under the Socialist administration for most of its six-year tenure, is capable of sustaining growth in the long term, alongside fiscal responsibility. "The country will continue to be committed to that and I don't expect any deterioration in that respect." (Writing by Andrei Khalip, editing by Nathan Allen)

