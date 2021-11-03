Left Menu

Congress spokesperson files defamation complaint against Somaiya

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 03-11-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 19:13 IST
Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe on Wednesday submitted a defamation complaint to the Nagpur police commissioner against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya for leveling `false allegations'.

During a debate on a news channel where the two leaders were participating Somaiya made certain allegations against the Congress while referring to NCP leader Anil Deshmukh, Londhe told reporters. Police were yet to take any action on the complaint, said an official. PTI CLS KRK KRK

