Democrat McAuliffe concedes Va. governor's race to Republican Youngkin
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-11-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 19:32 IST
- Country:
- United States
Democratic former Governor Terry McAuliffe on Wednesday conceded the Virginia governor's race to Republican Glenn Youngkin, a former private equity executive who earlier claimed victory in Tuesday's vote.
McAuliffe acknowledged his campaign "came up short" and congratulated Youngkin on his victory, adding in a statement that he was "confident that the long-term path of Virginia is toward inclusion, openness and tolerance for all."
