Left Menu

MP: BJP leader shot dead in Jabalpur district

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 03-11-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 19:37 IST
MP: BJP leader shot dead in Jabalpur district
  • Country:
  • India

A local BJP leader was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Wednesday. Suresh Burman (50), a former BJP SC/ST Morcha Mandal president, was shot in the head by two motorbike-borne men at Khitola, 50 km from the district headquarters, on Tuesday night, police said.

He died on the spot, said local police station in-charge Jagotin Musram.

The two assailants were captured in CCTV footage while taking away Burman's own motorbike and his mobile phone, she said.

The possible reason behind the attack was not known yet and probe is on, the police officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021