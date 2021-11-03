Pelosi says House agenda unchanged by Tuesday's election results
The Democratically-controlled U.S. House of Representatives' agenda will not change after Tuesday's election in which a Republican won the race for Virginia governor, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday.
Asked if the election results would alter the House agenda, Pelosi replied, "No."
