Bypoll results clear indication of change as people are fed up with BJP rule: J&K Cong

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-11-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 20:07 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress on Wednesday claimed that the bypoll results in Himachal Pradesh and other states are a clear indication of change as people are fed up with the BJP-led government at the Centre.

The BJP and its allies won 14 assembly seats on Tuesday, while the Congress bagged eight out of 29 seats in the latest round of bypolls, with results mostly favouring ruling parties in the states except in Himachal Pradesh, where the BJP lost all three assembly seats and the prestigious Mandi Lok Sabha constituency to the Congress, and Telangana.

Celebrating the victory of the party candidates, the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) said BJP national president J P Nadda has badly lost his home state.

''The people of Himachal Pradesh besides other states have given a clear indication of change as people are fed up with the performance of the BJP government at the Centre,”the JKPCC said in a statement here.

It said the writing is on the wall as the BJP national president and the ''double engine government in Himachal Pradesh have been totally rejected''.

''The winds of change are blowing in the country because of large scale unemployment, unprecedented price hike and the dictatorial policies of BJP. The BJP will face the same music in Jammu also as people of Jammu have seen the real face of BJP and its leaders,'' it said, asking the local cadre to be ready for the ''big battle''.

The JKPCC leaders congratulated the national leadership, including party president Sonia Gandhi and former president Rahul Gandhi, for the victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

