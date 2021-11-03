SP remembers farmers killed in Lakhimpur violence

Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-11-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 20:37 IST
The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday observed ''Kisan Smriti Diwas'' across Uttar Pradesh in the memory of the farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence last month.

The party had on Tuesday asked its workers and allies to observe the day on the third of every month to remind people about the October 3 violence, in which eight people were killed.

The dead included four farmers, who were knocked down by a car carrying BJP workers.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav lit a lamp in the memory of the farmers at his native village Saifai in Etawah, a statement issued by the party said.

Yadav termed the incident as a ''black spot'' on democracy, which won't be forgotten for years.

There is huge resentment among the public against the inhuman behaviour of the BJP government, for which people won’t forgive them, he said.

In a tweet, Yadav appealed to people, well-wishers of farmers and SP workers to observe the day.

''Light an earthen lamp in the memory of farmers and honour them,'' the former chief minister said.

The party's national secretary, Rajendra Chaudhary, paid tributes to the farmers by lighting a lamp at the party office in Lucknow.

State party president Naresh Uttam Patel lit a lamp in Kanpur.

