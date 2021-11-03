Former Assam minister, noted advocate Abdul Muhib Mazumdar dies at 89

Former Assam minister and renowned senior advocate Abdul Muhib Mazumdar died at a hospital on Wednesday due to old age related issues, his close aides said.

He was 89 and is survived by two daughters. He was undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for the last one month and breathed his last there.

The former minister was born in Hailakandi of Barak valley in Assam on August 20, 1932 and practiced law at Gauhati High Court as well as Supreme Court. He became the Advocate General of Assam and then of Arunachal Pradesh.

Mazumdar, who represented Hailakandi in the Assembly for four times, was a senior politician of Congress and served as cabinet minister under former chief minister Hiteswar Saikia.

During the mid-1990s, he formed a new party -- United Peoples' Party of Assam (UPPA) -- and became a minister in 1996 in former chief minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta's AGP-led government till 2001.

Subsequently, he disbanded UPPA and became the President of Samajwadi Party in Assam. Later, he returned to the Congress and became MLA again in 2011.

Mazumdar as an advocate had defended former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi against her prosecution by Tirkha Commission in 1977-78 in the High Court.

He was also involved in drafting of the Illegal Migrants (Determination by Tribunals) Act, 1983 (IMDT) and the Assam Accord, 1985 as the then Law Minister of Assam.

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi condoled the demise of Mazumdar and expressed his heartfelt condolences.

''I am deeply saddened to hear the demise of former minister, a well known lawyer Abdul Muhib Muzumder. The death of a hard-working, committed and a dedicated person like him is a great loss to the society,'' he added.

Expressing grief, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the people will remember his immense contribution towards society and the political sphere of the state.

Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah tweeted: ''We are saddened at the demise of former minister and legal luminary Sri Abdul Muhib Mazumder. We sent our condolences to the bereaved family. May the most benevolent Allah bestow Jannat ul Firdaus to the departed soul.'' Assam State Jamiat Ulama has deeply mourned the demise of the noted veteran lawyer and former minister and tendered their condolences towards the bereaved family members of the deceased.

Following COVID-19 protocol, Mazumdar's 'Namaje Janaza' was performed at Islampur graveyard in Guwahati on Wednesday evening in presence of his relatives and well wishers.

