Snap election won't destabilise Portugal, says economy minister

A snap election seems the best option for ending Portugal's political stalemate, and would not undermine its commitment to meeting fiscal targets or growth prospects, its economy minister said on Wednesday.

Early polls became likely after parliament last week rejected the minority government's 2022 budget bill, effectively ending six years of relative political stability under Prime Minister Antonio Costa, whose Socialist Party has been able to pass laws under an arrangement with two left-wing allies. Economy Minister Pedro Siza Vieira told Reuters in an interview that snap elections "are probably the best way" out of the impasse, and expressed hope he would be part of a future government.

Parliament's rejection of the budget does not automatically trigger an election but President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who will address the nation on Thursday evening, has said he may have no other option. Moody's Investors Service called the budget impasse credit negative and said it could hamper the country's ability to tap European Union funds designed to help it recover from a debilitating coronavirus epidemic.

Siza Vieira acknowledged concerns about political instability potentially delaying EU funds, but said compliance with a recovery plan formulated by Brussels in 2014, when Portugal exited an international bailout, was not in question. "We will continue to work towards meeting those goals and we are on a good track for that," he said. "Any future government - and I do hope I continue in office - will remain committed."

SOCIALISTS AHEAD Opinion polls show support for the Socialists little changed from the 36% they took at the last national election in 2019, with the Social Democrats second on about 27%.

The Socialists' left-wing allies, polling in single digits, would be likely to lose seats, while far-right Chega could emerge as the third-strongest party. Analysts say an election alone will not solve the impasse, and Siza Vieira acknowledged that any new government would probably have to manage a "fragmented" parliament.

However Portugal, whose economy has expanded solidly for most of the Socialists' tenure, was capable of sustaining growth in the long term, alongside fiscal responsibility. "The country will continue to be committed to that and I don't expect any deterioration in that respect," he said.

Siza Vieira echoed Finance Minister Joao Leao's view that a snap election would not result in credit rating downgrades, and said people should not "dramatise" the budget setback. "We have seen countries for a long period without a budget or even an acting government... A budget will ultimately be passed," he said. (Writing by Andrei Khalip and Catarina Demony, editing by Nathan Allen and John Stonestreet)

