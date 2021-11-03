Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi accepts Amarinder Singh's resignation from Cong

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 20:54 IST
Sonia Gandhi accepts Amarinder Singh's resignation from Cong
Congress president Sonia Gandhi has accepted former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh's resignation from primary membership of the party, AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said on Wednesday.

Singh on Tuesday had resigned from the Congress, accusing party president Sonia Gandhi and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of hatching a ''midnight conspiracy'' to oust him.

The 79-year-old leader had timed his resignation letter with an announcement on the name of his new party. The Punjab Lok Congress will be formally launched after the Election Commission registers it and allots a poll symbol.

''Hon'ble Congress President has accepted the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh from the primary membership of Indian National Congress,'' Venugopal said on Twitter.

Singh, in his seven-page letter to Sonia Gandhi, made public on Twitter, had lashed out at Navjot Singh Sidhu, the new Punjab Congress president whom he described as an ''acolyte of the Pakistani deep state'', and ''dubious individual'' Harish Rawat, the former All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for the state.

