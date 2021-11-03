Burns ward set up in every district hospital: TN Health Minister

Chennai, Nov 3 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian on Wednesday said the department has set up a special burns ward in every hospital in the district in view of the Deepavali festival.

After inspecting a burns unit at the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital here, he said awareness campaigns on the safe bursting of fire-crackers were conducted by health, police, fire and rescue services departments.

''People should burst fire-crackers during the permitted time (as per the Court directive) and exercise caution while bursting them. A special burns ward has been set up in all the district hospitals on the advice of Chief Minister (M K Stalin),'' he told reporters.

Expressing hope that there would not be any fire accidents during the festive season, he said in 2020, 154 people were treated for burn injuries, while in 2019 it was 242 and in 2018 it was 123 people at the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital.

Tamil Nadu is set to celebrate Deepavali on Thursday. A host of leaders, including Governor R N Ravi, AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and former Chief Minister 'Edappadi' K Palaniswami, has extended their greetings to the people. The State government has appealed to members of the public to burst fire-crackers only during the stipulated time on the festival day.

