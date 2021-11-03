Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi accepts Amarinder Singh's resignation from Congress

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has accepted the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh, the party's General Secretary KC Venugopal said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 21:04 IST
Sonia Gandhi accepts Amarinder Singh's resignation from Congress
) Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has accepted the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh, the party's General Secretary KC Venugopal said on Wednesday. Venugopal tweeted, "Hon'ble Congress President has accepted the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh from the primary membership of Indian National Congress."

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday sent his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi and announced a new party 'Punjab Lok Congress', ahead of Punjab Assembly elections. "I have today sent my resignation to @INCIndia President Ms Sonia Gandhi ji, listing my reasons for the resignation. 'Punjab Lok Congress' is the name of the new party. The registration is pending approval with the @ECISVEEP. The party symbol will be approved later," Amarinder Singh tweeted.

Singh had in September stepped down as the chief minister and had announced that he will be quitting Congress after months of a rift with the party's state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Captain Amarinder had resigned ahead of Congress legislature party meeting which was called amid unending factional battles in the ruling Congress in the state. Singh was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021