UK parliament halts suspension of lawmaker over paid lobbying

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-11-2021
British lawmakers voted on Wednesday to halt a proposed 30-day suspension of a former senior minister and member of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party who was found guilty of a serious breach of rules on paid advocacy.

Lawmakers voted by 250 to 232 not to support the recommendations of parliament's Committee on Standards over Owen Paterson's conduct, and to instead set up a new committee to review his case and the wider process of investigating members of parliament.

