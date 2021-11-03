AAP targets South MCD after portion of Green Park multilevel parking facility collapses

The Aam Aadmi Party targeted the BJP-ruled South MCD on Wednesday, a day after a portion of an automated multilevel parking facility inaugurated by the civic body in Green Park last year collapsed.

The MCD and the BJP have brought ''embarrassment'' to the people of Delhi with the incident, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

''The BJP and the MCD have embarrassed the entire Delhi. I want to ask South Delhi Municipal Corporation authorities and BJP leaders if they had conducted safety and structural audits of the 17-floor building,'' he said at a press conference. According to officials of the SDMC, an electrically operated floor plate of the tower number 3 on the eighth floor of the parking facility collapsed on Tuesday evening due to a technical glitch.

The AAP leader also alleged that the parking facility was inaugurated in a hurry twice by two central ministers.

''It was first inaugurated hurriedly by Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri in January 2020 just before the Delhi Assembly elections. It was again inaugurated by another central minister, R K Singh, and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in November 2020,'' Bhardwaj said.

AAP leader and Kalkaji MLA Atishi said it was a clear case of ''corruption'' in the SDMC.

''They built a 17-floor parking facility with an expenditure of Rs 18-19 crore and that falls within a year. Does the building have a life of one year only? It is clear evidence of corruption by the civic body,'' she alleged.

The 17-floor multilevel automatic parking near Green Park Metro station was inaugurated in November 2020 where 136 cars, including 32 SUVs, can be parked. It was built on an 878 square metre (sqm) plot and the project cost was around Rs 18 crore.

Later in the day, the AAP in a statement demanded strict action against the culprits.

Senior AAP leader and Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti said in the past also, the AAP has exposed the BJP's ''corruption and mismanagement''.

Bharti alleged that no leader from the BJP or an officer from the MCD had reached the spot even after two-and-a-half hours following the incident.

''We demand that a safety audit be done of the structure, as well as a cost audit and a utility audit so this misappropriation of taxpayers' money by the BJP can be properly investigated. A Supreme Court-monitored SIT be set up to investigate this scam,'' Bharti said in the statement.

