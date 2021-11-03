Assam Governor, CM greet people on the occasion of Diwali

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday extended greetings to people of the north-eastern state on the occasion of Kali Puja and Diwali and called upon them to defeat divisive forces. “Deepavali is celebrated to dispel darkness and bring in light to the lives of all. On this pious occasion, I call upon everybody to celebrate the festival spreading the message of universal brotherhood”, the governor said in a statement here.

He also urged all to avoid religious gatherings and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. The chief minister also asked the people to observe Diwali safely by maintaining COVID protocols.

He expressed hope that the glow of Diwali lights will brighten the lives of all sections of society and bring peace, prosperity, and harmony while uniting people to defeat all divisive forces. Attending the Brahmaputra Deepotsav festival organised by Guwahati Municipal Corporation here, Sarma pointed out that the potential of the Brahmaputra river must be harnessed for the economic growth of the state and the region without harming its natural course.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for celebrating river festivals in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme and this Brahmaputra Deepotsav is an effort in that regard to make the people aware about the effects of climate change and how to protect the environment'', he said.

