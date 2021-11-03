BJP plans grand cultural renaissance events during PM Modi's visit to Kedarnath on Nov 5

The BJP has planned grand programmes across the country for cultural renaissance on November 5, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer prayers at the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand and inaugurate the reconstructed samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya, party general secretary Tarun Chugh said on Wednesday.

Calling the occasion historic, Chugh said Prime Minister Modi will also unveil a statue of Shankaracharya, one of the most revered Hindu saints and theologians who is credited with reviving the religion.

In view of Modi's historic visit to Kedarnath, BJP president J P Nadda has planned grand cultural renaissance programmes across the country, including at four dhams, 12 jyotirlingas and 87 prominent temples along the routes taken by Shankaracharya during his travels, Chugh said in a statement issued by the BJP.

''These programmes will be held with an aim to keep the cultural heritage of the country intact and make all people of the country aware of it. The prime minister's visit to Kedarnath will give new dimension to spiritual consciousness of the country,'' he said.

Revered saints, spiritual gurus, Union ministers, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states will attend these programmes in their respective states. Many senior leaders of the party, including its chief Nadda, will also attend these programmes, he said, adding that large screens will be installed at all these places to facilitate public viewing of the prime minister's event.

Arrangements have also been made at various Shiva temples across the country for public viewing of Modi's ''historic programme'' in Kedarnath, the party leader said.

The Shankaracharya's samadhi was destroyed during the 2013 Uttarakhand floods and has now been reconstructed.

The programme assumes significance as the hill state of Uttarakhand, along with Uttar Pradesh and other three states, is heading for assembly polls early next year.

