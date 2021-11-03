Rajbhar meets Mukhtar Ansari in jail, BJP accuses him of doing ‘appeasement’ politics

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, who forged a tie-up recently with the Samajwadi Party for the UP assembly polls, has met don-turned-BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari in Banda jail, prompting the ruling BJP to accuse him of practising the “politics of appeasement”.

Reacting to the BJP’s allegation, Rajbhar asserted that to meet his “old friend”, he used to go to a Punjab jail, even as a minister in the UP’s BJP government, which he accused of harassing him after seeing his party's successful rally in Mau on October 27.

''I went to the Banda jail to meet Mukhtar Ansari along with his son on Tuesday. Mukhtar is an old friend whom I have known for the past 19 years,” Rajbhar told PTI on Wednesday.

“Even when I was a minister, I used to go to meet him in Punjab jail where he was lodged at that time,'' he added.

Reacting to Rajbhar’s meeting with Ansari, the BJP said the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief had gone to meet Ansari at the behest of SP president Akhilesh Yadav.

In a statement on Rajbhar’s meeting with Ansari, Uttar Pradesh government spokesperson and Cabinet minister Siddharth Nath Singh said, “It was not just a meeting between Omprakash Rajbhar and mafia Mukhtar Ansari but an evidence of the politics of appeasement that the BJP often talks about.” “The praise given by Akhilesh to Jinnah was also a link to this. In fact, the SBSP chief had gone to meet Mukhtar in jail as a messenger of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav,” Singh said, referring to Yadav's Sunday address in which he talked of Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhai Patel and Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the same breath.

“The meeting between the two is an indication of what will be the condition and direction of their politics,” the UP minister said.

“The nefarious plans of this alliance are not going to be fulfilled now. The days of chaos will never return because the people of the state have now made up their mind to remove leaders like Mukhtar who are in jail from politics,” he added.

“Leaders like Mukhtar will remain in jail and the people of the state will teach a lesson to Akhilesh Yadav and Rajbhar who keep contact with such tainted leaders,” Singh added.

Rajbhar, in turn, accused the UP government of harassing him after seeing his Mau’s rally success.

Rajbhar alleged that his vehicle was stopped by police and subjected to a thorough checking when he was returning from Banda jail after meeting Ansari.

“I left the jail at 12 noon after meeting Ansari. The local police forcibly stopped my vehicle near Tindwari in Banda and searched it and harassed me mentally,” he said.

The action was at the behest of the UP government, he alleged.

''We are not bothered by the BJP pressure and this time we will win after defeating them in the assembly elections,'' he said.

Asked if he would give a party ticket to Mukhtar Ansari in the upcoming assembly polls, Rajbhar said, ''Mukhtar does not need any party's ticket. He is very popular in his area. He will win even if he contests as an independent.” The SBSP had held a rally in Mau on October 27 with SP president Yadav too participating in it and announcing a poll alliance with Rajbhar’s party which is said to have a considerable influence over his community voters in the eastern UP.

The SBSP, which had contested the 2017 assembly elections in alliance with the BJP, has four MLAs at present. He was also made a Cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath government but due to differences with the chief minister, he quit the government.

