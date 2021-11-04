Left Menu

U.S. House passes bill to put pressure on Nicaragua, sending bill to White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2021 01:32 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 01:32 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday for legislation clamping down on Nicaragua ahead of its Nov. 7 election, which Washington has denounced as a sham organized by President Daniel Ortega.

As voting continued, the vote was 290 to 13 in favor of the measure. Since the Senate has already passed it, House approval sends the bill to the White House, where President Joe Biden is expected to sign it into law.

