Larsen says House Democrats could complete votes on social, infrastructure bills Friday
Democratic U.S. Representative Rick Larsen said on Wednesday that House Democrats could complete votes on President Joe Biden's social spending and infrastructure bills as early as midday on Friday.
Larsen told reporters the vote on the infrastructure bill would come after the vote on Biden's social policy agenda.
