Left Menu

Biden says of election losses 'people are upset,' vows to push agenda

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2021 01:57 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 01:56 IST
Biden says of election losses 'people are upset,' vows to push agenda
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday in reaction to Democratic election loss in Virginia that "people are upset and uncertain about a lot of things" and that he will push ahead with his legislative agenda.

Biden told reporters he had spoken to Terry McAuliffe, the Democrat who lost to Republican Glenn Youngkin in Virginia's governor race. "I do know people want us to get things done," said Biden, who said this is why he will "push very hard" for his agenda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021