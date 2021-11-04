Left Menu

Portugal's president to dissolve parliament

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 04-11-2021 02:36 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 02:36 IST
Portugal's president to dissolve parliament
  • Portugal

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa's consultative body, the Council fo State, approved on Wednesday the president's proposal to dissolve parliament after it rejected the 2022 budget bill last week, his office said in a statement.

It did not say when a snap election is due to take place.

