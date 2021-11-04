Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Jurors shown violent images from U.S. teen protest shootings in Wisconsin

Jurors saw a series of graphic videos on Wednesday showing the chaotic moments after teenager Kyle Rittenhouse shot three protesters in Wisconsin, including one man who lay motionless and bleeding and another screaming as blood gushed from his arm. Some of the jurors were visibly uncomfortable as they were bombarded with violent images from Aug. 25, 2020, the night Rittenhouse, then 17, fatally shot two men and wounded a third with a semi-automatic rifle during unrest in the city of Kenosha.

U.S. rolls out COVID-19 vaccine for young children, ending long wait for some parents

Seven-year-old Gael Coreas stuck out his left arm fearlessly to receive his first COVID-19 shot at a health clinic in the nation's capital on Wednesday, wincing briefly as cameras flashed to capture the moment. Coreas was in the first cohort of young children to be inoculated as the United States on Wednesday began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11, the latest group to become eligible for the shots that provide protection against the illness to recipients and those around them.

New York City's new mayor inherits steep challenges with crime, COVID-19 recovery

Eric Adams, the next mayor of New York City, has his work cut out for him. The largest U.S. city is in the midst of a halting recovery from a coronavirus pandemic that killed more than 34,000 residents and erased half a million jobs, all while grappling with deep-seated issues such as crime, income inequality and a lack of affordable housing.

Ghislaine Maxwell's jail conditions rival Hannibal Lecter's, her lawyer says

Ghislaine Maxwell, accused of enabling financier Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuses, has endured jail conditions comparable to Hannibal Lecter's in the 1991 film "The Silence of the Lambs," her lawyer said in a court filing on Wednesday. The lawyer, Bobbi Sternheim, offered the assessment as she renewed Maxwell's request for bail ahead of her Nov. 29 trial.

U.S. Senate Democrats fail in latest bid to debate voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Democrats on Wednesday failed to advance voting-rights legislation for the fourth time this year due to overwhelming Republican opposition, raising potential ramifications for the 2022 congressional and 2024 presidential elections. The Senate voted 50-49 in favor of starting debate on the "John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act" but fell short of the 60 votes needed under a procedural blocking maneuver known as a filibuster. Named for the late civil rights activist and congressman, the legislation would restore state voting requirements to prohibit racial discrimination that were struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2013.

U.S. Supreme Court conservatives take aim at New York gun limits

Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday appeared ready to shoot down New York state's limits on carrying concealed handguns in public in a major gun rights case that could imperil various firearms restrictions nationally. While appearing united in their skepticism about the constitutionality of the state's law, some of the conservative justices expressed concern about how a ruling invalidating it might affect prohibitions on guns in sensitive places such as schools, sports stadiums and crowded public gatherings.

Trump denies evading questioning in 'Apprentice' contestant's defamation case

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday rejected an accusation he was deliberately trying to avoid being questioned under oath in a defamation lawsuit by a former contestant on TV's "The Apprentice" who claimed he sexually assaulted her. In a filing with a New York state court in Manhattan, Trump said a claim he used "delay tactics" to keep his accuser Summer Zervos from deposing him by a court-ordered Dec. 23 deadline "patently absurd, disingenuous, and entirely unfounded."

Americans are 'upset and uncertain,' Biden says after Virginia loss

President Joe Biden on Wednesday confronted a sobering defeat for Democrats in Virginia's gubernatorial election, and new pressure to resolve Democratic bickering and pass his social and climate agenda. In Virginia's closely watched election for governor on Tuesday, Republican newcomer Glenn Youngkin defeated https://www.reuters.com/world/us/too-close-to-call-virginia-governors-race-headlines-us-elections-2021-11-02 Democrat Terry McAuliffe in a state Biden won by 10 points in the presidential election a year ago.

Husband of cinematographer killed in Baldwin shooting hires lawyer

Matt Hutchins, whose wife Halyna Hutchins was accidentally shot dead by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of the film "Rust" last month, has hired a Los Angeles-based law firm in connection with the shooting, a spokeswoman said. Brian Panish of personal injury firm Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi, who earlier this year helped secure a $2.2 billion settlement for victims of Southern California wildfires and mudslides, will be the lead attorney, said Hutchins spokeswoman Amanda Duckworth.

Democratic New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wins re-election -AP

Democratic New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy won a second term, narrowly defeating Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday, a day after polls closed in an election that proved an unexpected nail-biter for the incumbent. Murphy, 64, is the first Democratic governor in four decades to win re-election in New Jersey, even though registered Democratic voters outnumber Republicans in the Northeast U.S. state by more than 1 million.

