Japan PM Kishida says will consider acting as foreign minister until new cabinet formed
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-11-2021 07:22 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 07:22 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that he was considering acting as foreign minister himself until a new cabinet was formed later this month, as the incumbent foreign minister was set to take over a key ruling party post. Kishida has tapped Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi for the No.2 post in the ruling party, a powerful role that includes shaping policy.
The party will convene an executive board meeting later on Thursday to confirm that appointment.
