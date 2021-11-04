Left Menu

Japan PM Kishida says he may act as foreign minister until new cabinet formed

The LDP will convene an executive board meeting later on Thursday to confirm that appointment. Kishida led the LDP to better-than-expected election results https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-votes-test-new-pm-kishida-political-stability-2021-10-30 on Sunday, with the party retaining its strong majority in the lower house.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday he may take on the additional role of foreign minister until a new cabinet is formed later this month, as the incumbent foreign minister is set to take over a key ruling party post.

Kishida has tapped Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-foreign-minister-motegi-become-ruling-party-secretary-general-2021-11-02 for the No.2 post in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), a powerful role that includes shaping policy. The LDP will convene an executive board meeting later on Thursday to confirm that appointment.

Kishida led the LDP to better-than-expected election results https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-votes-test-new-pm-kishida-political-stability-2021-10-30 on Sunday, with the party retaining its strong majority in the lower house. The parliament is set to convene a special session on Nov. 10 to confirm Kishida as prime minister. He is expected to name a new cabinet, which is likely to remain largely unchanged except for the post of foreign minister, shortly afterwards.

"Until the new cabinet, I am thinking of working as foreign minister as well," Kishida, who previously served as foreign minister, told reporters.

