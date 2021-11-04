Left Menu

PM Modi greets people on Diwali

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2021 08:11 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 08:11 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished people a happy Diwali.

''It is my wish that the festival brings happiness, prosperity and good fortunes in everyone's life,'' he said.

One of the most popular Hindu festivals, Diwali is associated with the day when Lord Ram is believed to have returned to Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after defeating Ravana, and is seen as a celebration of the victory of good over evil.

