Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: JCC(J) MLA Devvrat Singh dies

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 04-11-2021 09:28 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 09:28 IST
Chhattisgarh: JCC(J) MLA Devvrat Singh dies
  • Country:
  • India

Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) legislator and former MP Devvrat Singh died on Thursday following cardiac arrest, his family members said.

The 52-year-old leader was declared dead by doctors after he was taken to a hospital at Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, around 90 km from the state capital Raipur. “Singh complained of chest pain at around 1 am following which he was rushed to a government hospital where doctors declared him dead,” Sunil Singh, a close relative of the legislator, told PTI over phone.

His final rites will be held later in the day in Khairagarh He has a son and a daughter, the relative said.

In March this year, the MLA had contracted the coronavirus infection when the budget session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly was underway.

The four-time MLA, who belonged to the erstwhile royal family of Khairagarh, was first elected as legislator in 1995 on a Congress ticket from Khairagarh and the second time in 1998, in the then undivided Madhya Pradesh. After the formation of Chhattisgarh in 2000, he was elected for the third time in 2003. In 2007, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Rajnandgaon parliamentary seat.

He quit the Congress in December 2017, claiming he was forced to do so as he was ''neglected'' and ''sidelined'' by senior party colleagues. In February 2018, he joined former chief minister Ajit Jogi's party JCC (J), months ahead of the Assembly election. He contested the Assembly election on the JCC(J) ticket and became MLA for the fourth time from Khairagarh.

In last year's Marwahi bypoll, necessitated due to the death of sitting legislator Ajit Jogi, Devvrat Singh supported the ruling Congress's nominee, who won the election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021