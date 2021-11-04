Chhattisgarh CM condoles death of JCC(J) MLA Devvrat Singh

Left Menu

Chhattisgrah Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of JCCJ MLA and former MP Devvrat Singh, saying the state has lost an energetic and popular public representative.The CM gave instructions that Singhs last rites be performed with full state honours, a government official said.Singh died following cardiac arrest at Khairagarh in neighbouring Rajnandgaon district in the wee hours of Thursday.The 52-year-old leader, who belonged to the erstwhile royal family of Khairagarh, was a four-time MLA from Khairagarh and was once also elected to the Lok Sabha from Rajnandgaon.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 04-11-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 11:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgrah Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of JCC(J) MLA and former MP Devvrat Singh, saying the state has lost an energetic and popular public representative.

The CM gave instructions that Singh's last rites be performed with full state honours, a government official said.

Singh died following cardiac arrest at Khairagarh in neighbouring Rajnandgaon district in the wee hours of Thursday.

The 52-year-old leader, who belonged to the erstwhile royal family of Khairagarh, was a four-time MLA from Khairagarh and was once also elected to the Lok Sabha from Rajnandgaon. ''Chhattisgarh has lost an energetic and popular public representative. The death of Shri Singh at a young age is an irreparable loss to the state's politics,'' a government statement said quoting Baghel.

The CM expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace, it said.

Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) state chief Amit Jogi said the untimely demise of such a young, intelligent and experienced leader has left a void in the state's politics that cannot be easily filled.

''The entire state is shocked upon hearing the news of Shri Singh's untimely demise...We met only 25 days ago and he had boosted my morale like an elder brother as he always did,'' Jogi said.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly and BJP MLA Dharamlal Kaushik described Singh as a sensitive public representative and said his untimely demise is an ''irreparable loss to all of us''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

