Uganda's president Museveni calls for East African leaders' summit to discuss Ethiopia conflict

Reuters | Kampala | Updated: 04-11-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 12:53 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@KagutaMuseveni)
  • Country:
  • Uganda

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has called an East African bloc leaders' meeting on Nov. 16 to discuss the conflict in Ethiopia, a senior foreign affairs ministry official said on Thursday.

"President Museveni is in touch with the Prime Minister Abiy on the ongoing situation in Ethiopia and has expressed concern at the refusal by the Tigray group to engage in negotiations and reach a ceasefire. So we're concerned," Okello Oryem, Uganda's state minister for foreign affairs told Reuters.

