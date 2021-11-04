Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi greets people on Diwali

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 13:41 IST
Sonia Gandhi greets people on Diwali
Sonia Gandhi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday extended Diwali wishes to the people of the country and emphasized the message of dispelling darkness through love and cooperation.

In a statement, Gandhi said, ''I pray to God that this festival of lights brings happiness, prosperity, and opportunities of progress and development to every family in India.'' ''Deepawali gives us the message that no matter how dense the darkness is, the light of a lamp is enough to dispel that darkness,'' she said.

That is why it is imperative that the glow of this lamp of hope is kept illuminated in people's hearts, she said.

''The string of lamps on Deepawali makes us realize that all of us in the country can illuminate each other's lives with love and cohesion, and with mutual cooperation, we can dispel the densest of darkness,'' the Congress chief said.

She called for taking a pledge that people with different languages, religions, and creeds celebrate this festival of happiness together and light the lamp of hope that removes the darkness. In a tweet in Hindi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the lamp gives light to everyone without any discrimination and this is the message of Diwali.

''Celebrate Diwali with your loved ones, may it connect everyone's hearts,'' he said.

The Congress, from its official handle, tweeted, ''This Diwali, let's spread love & positivity, let's strive for peace & prosperity. #HappyDiwali to all dear Indians.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021