Left Menu

Odisha reduces VAT on petrol, diesel by Rs 3

Following the Centre's suit, the Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced reduction of value-added tax (VAT) of Rs 3 per litre each on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 04-11-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 13:49 IST
Odisha reduces VAT on petrol, diesel by Rs 3
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the Centre's suit, the Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced reduction of value-added tax (VAT) of Rs 3 per litre each on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers. As per the Chief Minister's office, the new prices will be applicable from midnight of November 5. 5.

In order to provide relief to the general public from the rising fuel prices. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced a reduction of Vat of Rupees 3 each on petrol and diesel which will be applicable from midnight of November 5. "In view of this reduction, the loss of VAT revenue to state exchequer will be to the tune of Rs 1400 crore per annum. This is in addition to the loss in VAT collection of Rs. 1.6 per litre on petrol and Rs. 2.8 per litre on diesel, total amounting to Rs 700 crore, which the state is likely to incur in view of Excise duty reduction by the Government of India," the CMO said.

"Hence the total loss to the state exchequer on account of reduction in VAT is approximately Rs 2000 crore but is going as a major relief to the people of Odisha," it added. The state government said that with this reduction, the petrol and diesel prices in Odisha are likely to be one of the lowest in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021