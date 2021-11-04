Left Menu

Number of completed municipalities stand at 230

In a statement, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said, at the level of capturing, 99.9% of results are already in the system awaiting scanning and auditing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 04-11-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 15:00 IST
The IEC said the status indicated that the result collation process was just about finalised. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Progress in the finalisation of results in the 2021 Local Government Elections stood at 98.5% of expected results by mid-morning on Thursday.

The number of completed municipalities stood at 230 from a total of 257.

In a statement, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said, at the level of capturing, 99.9% of results are already in the system awaiting scanning and auditing. "This means of the 64 502 results expected, 64 467 have been captured into the results system," it said.

Of the 64 467 results captured, 64 402 have been audited and 63 624 have been scanned into an image and thus available.

The completion status in each province is as follows:

· Free State 100%

· Northern Cape 99.9%

· Eastern Cape 98.2%

· North-West 99.9%

· Western Cape 93.3%

· Mpumalanga 99.8%

· Gauteng 99.1%

· Limpopo 98.4%

· KwaZulu-Natal 99.5%

The IEC said the status indicated that the result collation process was just about finalised.

"The next step in the electoral process is for the Commission to formally declare the results and publish the names of the elected councillors.

"The publication of the names of councillors–designate will facilitate the convening of inaugural meetings of the re-constituted councils," it said.

The IEC was expected to release election results at 6 pm on Thursday. President Cyril Ramaphosa will be in attendance.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

