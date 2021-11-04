Left Menu

Harris to show U.S. support for Libya elections at Paris summit -officials

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris plans to support Libya taking steps toward elections at a conference in Paris next week, according to senior administration officials.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 15:32 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris plans to support Libya taking steps toward elections at a conference in Paris next week, according to senior administration officials. "We want to show our support for the Libyan people as they move toward national elections and as they focus on the importance of the withdrawal of foreign forces and mercenaries," one of the officials said.

The Libya-focused summit, organized with the United Nations, Germany and Italy in Paris for Nov. 12, is expected to gather some 20 regional and international heads of state. Wrangling over elections planned for Dec. 24 has threatened to derail Libya's efforts to end a decade of chaos and violence. A wider peace push has put a transitional unity government into office until that vote.

Harris is attending the Paris summit as part of a broader, five-day diplomatic trip to France.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

