Gujarat Guv, CM extend Diwali greetings to citizens

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday extended greetings for Diwali and the Gujarati New Year to people of the state.

People were seen thronging markets at various places in the state to buy new clothes, sweets and firecrackers.

''May this Diwali festival be illuminated by the light of twinkling lamps and the New Year bring happiness, prosperity and new energy in everyone's life,'' the governor tweeted.

The chief minister also extended greetings for Diwali and the Gujarati New Year, which falls a day after Diwali, to citizens of the state and Gujarati families across the world.

Festivals and festivities bring in freshness and new consciousness in society, Patel said in statement. The chief minister said Diwali lamps are a symbol of positive outlook,and wished that the festival becomes a beacon of positivity for masses, a release from the Chief Minister's Office said.

Senior leaders across political parties also took to social media to wish people on the occasion.

''On this holy festival of Deepawali, may everyone's life be filled with light. May your life be blessed with happiness, peace, progress, prosperity, humanity and wealth and good health,'' state Congress president Amit Chavda tweeted.

State BJP president C R Paatil tweeted his greetings in Gujarati, saying, ''Best wishes to the people of Gujarat to get courage like a lamp to fight endless darkness. Happy Diwali.'' PTI KA ARU GK GK

