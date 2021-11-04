Left Menu

AP CM Pema Khandu announces VAT reduction on petrol, diesel

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday announced a reduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol by Rs 10.20 and diesel by Rs 15.22 per litre.

ANI | Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) | Updated: 04-11-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 16:18 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday announced a reduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol by Rs 10.20 and diesel by Rs 15.22 per litre. Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said consumers will be benefited after the relief given both by the Centre and State government.

"With the central and state govt decisions petrol will now be Rs91.87 per ltr and diesel Rs79.83 per ltr in the state w.e.f 12:00 AM of 5th Nov 2021. Consumers will benefit by Rs10.20 per ltr in petrol and Rs15.22 per ltr in diesel after the relief given both by the centre and state govt," he said in a tweet. He also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state government for reducing Central Excise duty.

"Thank you PM Shri @narendramodi for reducing central excise duty on petrol and diesel on this auspicious day. Arunachal Govt is also pleased to announce the reduction of State VAT on petrol from existing 20 per cent to 14.5 per cent and diesel from 12.5 per cent to 7 per cent," he tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

